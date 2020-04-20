Coronavirus poses a risk to cancer patients in specific situations: for those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatments or with other drugs that place immunity at very low levels, for patients with leukemias, lymphomas and multiple myeloma, or with very advanced cancer. In all cases, treatments must be followed, with due care.

However, a portion of these patients using health plans could be prevented from going to hospitals and outpatient clinics if oral chemotherapy or anticancer drugs, such as target-directed agents, were made available and delivered to their homes.

This is the objective of the “Yes for Quimio Oral” project, by the Vencer o Câncer Institute, which aims to ensure that oral oncological remedies are available to health plan customers as soon as the drug receives registration with the National Surveillance Agency Health (Anvisa) and have its price set, ensuring the best treatment for cancer patients at home.

According to the proposal, antineoplastic agents should be automatically offered by health plans, as is already done with intravenous drugs. The approval of this project would benefit thousands of patients and protect them in this covid-19 pandemic scenario. In several cases, because they do not have an intravenous substitute, these substances also have a greater chance of cure, survival, control of the disease and its symptoms and improvement of quality of life.

All medicines in Brazil undergo a rigorous analysis at Anvisa, responsible for analyzing their effectiveness and safety. After approval, the drug starts to be marketed and is made available to the market for consumption by the population. In order for health plans to cover the treatment for their users, a new analysis with the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is necessary. This new process generates a delay of at least two years, reducing the chances of access to effective and appropriate treatment. But cancer does not wait two years. In other words, this bureaucratic aberration is taking thousands of lives, by depriving patients diagnosed with cancer from having the right access to the best and most effective oral treatments (today oral medicines represent more than 75% of oncological drugs).

For this reason, we are working tirelessly with the authorities to change this situation that only harms the patient. It is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, on an urgent basis, that is, it has preference in the analysis of the plenary vote in relation to other subjects, the Bill 10.722 / 18, which determines the incorporation of antineoplastic drugs for automatic oral use after the drug registration with Anvisa. The measure has the support of the Mixed Parliamentary Front for the Fight Against Cancer, under the leadership of deputies Carmen Zanotto and Silvia Cristina. Once approved, PL 10.722 / 18 goes to the Senate, for a new analysis and, with favorable processing, goes to the sanction or veto of the President of the Republic.

A similar initiative takes place in the Senate, with PL 6330/19, authored by Senator Reguffe and rapporteur by Senator Romário, which provides for the expansion of “access to home antineoplastic treatments for oral use by users of health care plans”, following with the same procedure. We advocate that this process be faster and more efficient. Now, with this pandemic, the urgency becomes even more evident!

* ONCOLOGIST, FOUNDER OF THE INSTITUTE TO WIN CANCER

