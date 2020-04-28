Zoom Video said on Tuesday that it had started using Oracle’s cloud computing service to help deal with the increase in online video call volumes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As companies and schools move to remote work and billions of people subject to isolation are looking for ways to stay connected, Zoom has seen participants in remote meetings rise from 10 million in December to 300 million. But it also suffered a reaction, as the increased use exposed privacy and security breaches.

Zoom established a 90-day plan to fix security problems, while the 30-fold jump in traffic required more computing power.

The deal is a major victory for Oracle, which wants to reach rivals like Amazon.com and Microsoft, which have greater market share, and is selling a new generation of cloud technology after its first generation efforts fail to take off.

Zoom and Oracle did not disclose the value of the deal, but said that traffic for “millions” of participants is being handled by Oracle’s cloud service and that about 7 million gigabytes of Zoom data per day is flowing on Oracle servers.

“It’s exciting to be able to get to a platform and climb very quickly,” Brendan Ittelson, Zoom’s chief technology officer, told . in an interview.

The Zoom service ran on a mix of its own datacenter equipment and cloud computing services from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft’s Azure, but it started working with Oracle about six weeks ago.

Zoom and Oracle executives said their engineering teams work together daily to put systems into operation that now handle a significant portion of Zoom’s traffic.

