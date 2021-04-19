Ora punk cat this is the new electric car that is inspired by the original beetle

One of the local premieres to be seen at the Auto Show in Shanghai 2021 is the Chinese variant of Volkswagen beetle original that arrives with a electric format to the sample made by the new brand PRAY.

ORA Punk Cat, the electric resurrection of the VW Beetle

On its debut its definitive name was known which is Punk cat and the retro aesthetic of this 100 percent electric vehicle, as well as its body of four doors, the wheels and his rear window as the only elements in which it differs from the Volkswagen beetle first generation.

Rest, all your appearance remember the look of the ‘Beetle’ and even his cabin and the arrangement of its elements also have a clear inspiration in the classic as the fine frill and the absence of buttons.

The touch of modernity goes on account of the huge screen horizontal layout touch and the difference with the Beetle is in the metallic appliques and the colors that the interior looks like. Quite ornate for the current canons, it goes without saying.

For now it is unknown what will be the electric platform that drives the ORA Punk Car which makes it a subsidiary of the Chinese group Great Wall Motors. ORA is a brand that was recently promoted to sell its future line of electric vehicles.

FACT

The electric platform what the group uses Great Wall Motors is a modular one that serves to five segments different in the industry and whose wheelbase for cars can reach up to 2.65 meters.

