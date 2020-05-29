On Wednesday we told you that Donald Trump had warned, through his Twitter account, that “regulate social networks, or close them”, rather than “allow conservative voices to continue to be silenced.” A controversial statement that came just a few hours after Twitter applied its wrong content tagging system to two tweets by the president.

Although many could interpret it as a sudden outburst before a criticism of Twitter, the white house got underway and just a day later (Thursday night, Spanish time), Trump made public the signing of the corresponding executive order that made his tweet ‘threat’ a legal norm.

“We are here to defend freedom of expression from one of its greatest threats: power without control [de las grandes redes sociales] to censor, restrict, hide and alter practically any form of communication between private citizens or large audiences. “ “There is no precedent in the history of the United States where such a small number of corporations controlled such a sphere of interaction.”

The President of the United States was accompanied during the signing of the executive order in the Oval Office by William Barr, US Attorney General (a position equivalent to our Minister of Justice), who argued in the same sense as Trump:

“These companies grew because they stood out as forums for public debate, but now they have changed and use their market power to force particular views.”

The key to Trump’s order: ‘Section 230’

But on what is it based and what legal effects does the executive order signed by Trump have? Well it all revolves around Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a paragraph that Jeff Kosseff (jurist of the American Naval Academy) has metaphorically described as “the 26 words that founded the Internet”.

Basically what this clause avoids is that Internet platforms can be held legally responsible (and therefore demandable) for each and every one of the comments and materials published in them. It reads like this:

“No provider or user of an interactive computing service will be treated as the publisher or broadcaster of any information provided by another provider of information content.”

What Trump is looking for now is to explore the limits of the 1996 law, putting on the table that resorting to “editing” or censorship of content could lead to a platform being no longer considered (in the eyes of the Law) a social network for become a means of communication, which would entail losing the protection conferred by Section 230.

Trump’s message is simple: If a network is committed to suppressing certain messages and not others, it will be because those that it leaves intact have their approval, so you must answer for them; and if you don’t want to legally answer for any message, who renounces editing or deleting any.

However, the executive order will not translate in the short term into changes in the operation of Twitter, Facebook and other social networks: It will be necessary for the Federal Communications Commission to rule first upon the request of the White House to clarify whether it is feasible to condition the application of Section 230.

The text also includes other measures: it requires greater transparency from administrations regarding their advertising investment in networks and also establishes the creation of tools that allow the Administration to review complaints of political censorship on networks that US users can present.

And now?

Anyway, Trump has acknowledged that his executive order could end up stalling in court (Several civil organizations and the Democratic opposition itself have already announced their intention to collaborate in this task), so if the executive route fails, his team is already working on carry out a reform through the legislative route (that is, passing laws in Congress) before the next presidential elections.

Twitter, meanwhile, has received the news labeling one of the president’s latest tweets as a breach of the network’s rules, and hiding it within the thread published by Trump for “glorifying violence”. In the tweet, Trump warns that the National Guard will help the Minnesota governor to control the looting that the city of Minneapolis is suffering and ends with a forceful “When the looting begins, the shooting will begin.”

Image | White house