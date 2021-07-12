or advertising or price increase

Would you pay for a Netflix with ads =

Possible bad news for the millions of users who use Netflix on a daily basis? As you well know, the popular streaming movie and series application offers all its plans without ads. That is, you choose the plan that suits your needs, pay for it and enjoy the Netflix catalog without ads or interruptions.

Well, all this could come to an end. As we read on NextTV and in the words of analyst Michael Nathanson, Netflix’s policy must change if it wants to continue surviving. What does this mean? Well, Netflix should bet on offering ads within its platform.

The future of Netflix could happen to have ads

According to Nathanson, among Netflix’s upcoming plans is not to introduce ads in any of its plans, although he believes that this is a mistake. Despite the fact that Netflix has the largest user base among its competitors, it is no longer getting new users. Something logical is that practically everyone has Netflix at home.

For the analyst, the future of Netflix is ​​about introducing ads. Because it is still the king of streaming services but the difference is not so much anymore and that is that Disney + with its series and movies is getting closer every day.

Obviously Netflix includes ads is not to everyone’s liking, but Nathanson says it is not a drama either. The user who does not want to see ads will only have to pay more money to avoid them or what is the same, Netflix has to either put advertising or raise prices. Or maybe both.

Of course there are also other alternatives to gain more users. It is well known that in these types of platforms where they are most consumed is on portable devices such as smartphones or tablets. Today it is quite normal to go on the bus or the subway and watch Netflix series while on the way to work or college.

For example and as we read in GizmoChina, in some countries Netflix has a plan only for smartphones, which is quite cheap but of course, It can only be started on devices such as mobiles and tablets at a resolution of 480p.

Be that as it may, it seems that the streaming movies and series market is stagnant and that only means that the platforms are either renewed … or they die. Let’s just hope that renewal do not harm us consumers.

