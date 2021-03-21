Opus generates more than 1,100 hp in the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

In case you do not remember, it is convenient to start this article by recalling the extraordinary power of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, 720 hp, obtained from a 4.0 V8 biturbo flat crankshaft engine.

Taking this data as a reference, it is not difficult to realize that this preparation of Opus on the German supercar is really brutal. Not surprisingly, we are talking about more than 1,100 hp of power, that is, a figure higher than that of the ONE. There is that …



But the most intimidating thing of all is that the car continues to have a single drive axle, the rear one of course, so everyone who drives it must be very aware of what they have in their hands.

Opus offers various empowerment programs. The most affordable ‘stay’ at 825 and 920 hp, while the intermediate reaches 1,001 hp, the same record as the mythical Bugatti Veyron.

Preparations above 1,000 hp not only involve reprogramming the electronic control unit, but also the introduction of new turbochargers, forged pistons, more robust connecting rods and even a specific injection system.



The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission has also been beefed up to cope with the increased power. There is no lack of a tailor-made exhaust system, without a particulate filter, which within Europe limits the use of the car to circuits.

This component generates more sound, which can be controlled from the driving position. Ultralight tires and some aerodynamic improvements complete the changes on this impressive vehicle.

To make the car as steerable as possible, Opus electronically limits torque in order to achieve optimum traction and long gearbox life. The preparer explains that the power delivery is very linear, similar to that of a naturally aspirated engine.

These power kits will go on sale from next April, although those that exceed 1,000 hp will not be marketed until June. Prices have not been reported at the moment.