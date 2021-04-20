Options trading for Coinbase Global goes live on Nasdaq

Nasdaq has announced that options trading for Coinbase Global will begin on the platform starting today. This comes just a week after the crypto exchange went public on Nasdaq via direct listing.

Stock options will offer a new way for investors to stake their funds on Coinbase shares after the cryptocurrency exchange was valued at more than $ 100 billion.

As the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US, Coinbase has attracted several investors both within and outside of the crypto space.

Coinbase Pro issued $ 291.8 million in COIN

Stock options give investors the right to trade shares at a specified price, considered the exercise price, on or before the expiration date.

When Coinbase was listed on Nasdaq, its shares fluctuated between $ 310 and $ 429, as investors try to rally around the asset on its first day of trading.

Coinbase’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that the crypto exchange sold its shares (COIN) in three lots, with all the lots totaling 749,999 shares. The filing also revealed that share prices range from $ 381 to $ 410.40 per share. Based on the price of each share and the total number of shares sold, the earnings amounted to $ 291.8 million, which is about 2% of the exchange’s total holdings.

Shortly after COIN’s listing, insiders sold 12,965,079 COIN shares worth approximately $ 4.6 billion on Friday.

On Friday, the stock hit an all-time high of $ 429.54, but has since lost about 22.5% and is currently trading at $ 333, where it appeared to have found neutral trading ground.

Cooinbase Pro adds new trading pairs

Coinbase Pro has also announced the addition of new trading pairs to its platform. The pairs will be added on April 20 for USDC, Decentraland (MANA), Cardano (ADA), and Basic Attention Token (BAT).

These tokens are configured to combine with ETH, BTC, and three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, and EUR). However, the new pairings will have limited commercial functionalities for now.