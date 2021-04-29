options to buy Airtags, iPad Pro and iPhone 12

Last week, to the surprise of many, Apple announced a good list of new products at its special spring event. The rumored: new iPad Pro, new iPhone 12, AirTags, a new Apple TV 4K and even an iMac totally renewed in design and features were added to the rest of the company’s devices.

Those who have been following the company’s products for a while will know first-hand that the launch of new devices (and especially of this caliber) also means that there will be queues at the Apple Store. And given the demand, some other difficulty to get hold of them on launch day.

But the pandemic has changed many things. In the last year, Apple has diametrically changed the way we buy many of its products. Given the hygienic measures in the Apple Store, the crowds to get the latest Apple product right now are unthinkable (and impossible).

However, Apple has adapted the shopping experience very well to the new times. The Apple Stores are already open, although their operation is somewhat different from what we had before the pandemic: capacity is limited and it is essential to have a prior appointment, both to purchase a product and to receive support.

All purchase options in the physical and online Apple Store

Apple has unified the shopping experience to make it extensible regardless of the means chosen to acquire one of its products. Either through the Apple Store, the Apple Store Online or from the app, those who want to get an Apple product can always choose between receiving it at home or picking it up at an App Store, and will have available:

– Contactless delivery– All Apple Store orders ship with contactless delivery. This means that the courier can request a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature, thus maintaining a safe distance at all times.

– Fast and free delivery– Free overnight delivery of any item in stock. Scheduled deliveries and standard deliveries are also available.

– Pick up at the Apple Store: if you buy through the app or the Apple Store online, you can choose to collect in store, of course, by prior appointment.

– Send it. Bring it. If you want to return a product or send it for repair, you can choose to send it by courier or take it yourself to an App Store by appointment.

In addition, the Apple Store Online offers the same services as the physical Apple Store: get help from Apple specialists, choose monthly financing options for iPhone, exchange devices or get support.

Regardless of whether you buy in a physical Apple Store or from Apple’s website, the company offers the possibility of take a free online session to ask questions, delve into key features, and customize your device. Similar to the experience of the physical Apple Store from which you left with the device fully configured.

Availability of new Apple products

The AirTags and the new purple color iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 are available for reservation from April 23, and will be fully available from April 30.

The new iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K (which includes the new remote) and the new iMac They can be booked from April 30, with availability from the second half of May:

