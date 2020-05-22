There is no universal strategy to guarantee success when testing for coronavirus in professional sports.

The protocols, procedures, parameters and manuals can be as different as the regulations of each sport. However, there would be quite a bit of common ground, which explains why executives and doctors in various leagues have held mutual consultations as they move toward at least a partial resumption of competition amid the pandemic.

Essentially, league officials are choosing the least bad option on a list. It all comes down to how much risk you are willing to take.

“When you look at the people who run these other sports, you know they are really smart guys,” said Dana White, president of the UFC. “And nobody knows their business better than they do. They have to literally sit down and tear down each topic about what they need to do and how they should do it safely. And they have to decide it ”.

There are already several strategies applied to sport in the United States.

—The UFC tested nearly 1,200 people for viral (blood) or viral (swab-nosed) tests this month during their week-long stay in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of the health and safety protocols to kick-start again mixed martial arts functions. Antibody tests take a few minutes, while viral tests take a few hours.

—On Sunday, before the race that marked the resumption of its campaign, NASCAR took the temperature of about 900 people at the Darlington, South Carolina racetrack.

—The Major Leagues last week issued a 67-page proposal to write a 2020 operations manual, which is still up for negotiation with the baseball union. Details raised include two temperature checks a day, and multiple swab samples each week. Blood samples for COVID-19 antibodies would be collected less frequently.

—The NBA has not implemented a comprehensive testing program for all 30 teams. More than half have reopened their facilities for voluntary training. The NFL, ice hockey, tennis, golf, and other sports work to define their procedures.

The options also differ in each country:

—The South Korean soccer first division, known as the K-League, tested 1,100 players and employees in late April. All were negative, which paved the way to open the season. In that same country, the baseball league monitors players and coaches to determine if they have a fever.

—The Australian national rugby league will order vaccines — not against coronavirus, but against seasonal flu. It is part of a controversial policy, in which a player who evades injections to immunize him does not obtain permission to play north of the borders between the states of Queensland and New South Wales.

—In England, the Premier League conducted its first series of COVID-19 tests this week, finding that six out of 748 people were infected. Those people who tested positive should be quarantined for one week.

The UFC tested each of its employees before reopening its headquarters on Monday. White said this mixed martial arts promoter organization will re-test all participants in their upcoming fights, scheduled for May 30 in Las Vegas or Arizona.

On average, the UFC spent $ 125 per test. This yielded a total outlay of about $ 150,000 in Jacksonville.

White underwent the tests three times, in part because he never wore a mask and had close contact with the fighters.

That price is trash for a multimillion-dollar business that according to some reports obtained more than 700,000 purchases in the form of “pay per view” for its UFC 249 function. It would have obtained up to $ 45 million in revenue for its first major event within the United States. during the pandemic.

The UFC has far fewer competitors than other leagues, which means a more manageable situation for testing, tracking contact, and ensuring proper distancing.

Instead, NASCAR would have to shell out more than $ 2 million to test all essential participants before each of its 20 races over the next month. He decided not to, since the pilots are isolated and the pit mechanics are already wearing protective gear.

But other sports will have to make difficult decisions.

Tennis and golf tournaments typically involve more than 100 participants from around the world. The NFL teams are preparing to open the preseason training camps with about 90 players, a score of coaches and dozens of support employees. Major League Baseball has suggested rosters of 40 players for this season.

Doubts about the adoption of constant tests for coronaviruses predominate in the various leagues, except for taking the temperature of its members. They seek to avoid generating the perception that sport receives privileged treatment, by having the ability to carry out tests that should be better targeted at health workers or the general public.

But although no one expects that there will be an audience in the stadiums soon, the income from television broadcasts is the engine to seek the resumption of competitions.

And most agree that a certain level of evidence is key to resuming activity.

“The big picture indicates that there is a lot to be desired from the tests, to use as a definitive indicator that everyone is safe,” said Stuart Miller, director general of the International Tennis Federation, who heads that body’s advisory group on COVID. -19 and efforts to return to tournaments.

“There are numerous risks, just on the testing side,” added Miller.

In the UFC, the Brazilian fighter Jacaré Souza and two members from his corner tested positive, hours before fighting resumed. The promoting organization barely blinked, and the show continued.

How sports leagues respond to a positive test is a key component of resuming competition. Will it continue to play if a superstar tests positive for coronavirus? What happens if several colleagues become infected? Is there a case limit that leads to a whole league closing again?

“You just have to be willing to work hard, spend some money and come up with solutions,” said White.

