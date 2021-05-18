Optional defenses for Martínez and Arroyo

By Jorge L. Pérez

The mandatory defense of Mexican Julio César Martínez, WBC flyweight champion, against Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo, interim champion of the same body, which has been agreed since mid-2020, will now have to wait a little longer, it seems.

An information initially released this Saturday by ESPN Deportes assured that Martínez (17-1 and 13 knockouts) must make a voluntary defense of his 112-pound title on June 26 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, facing each other, according to the Badlefthook page. .com, also Mexican Joet ‘Trino’ Córdova (12-4-2 and three) in a card presented by the promoter company of Canelo Alvarez.

