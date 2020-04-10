Everything remains in the air right now, the world of tennis is a sea of ​​unknowns in which any statement by someone responsible for a certain weight in decisions is great news. After the extensive interview of Andrea Gaudenzi a few hours ago in which I did not rule out any scenario, the director of the Rogers Cup Montreal, Eugène Lapierre, He has given an extensive interview to a Canadian media where he addresses all the possibilities that are on the table and what are the dates set to make a final decision. He especially emphasized the need to decide something firmly and well in advance.

04/09/2020 08:04

Andrea Gaudenzi talks to Italian journalists about the current situation. The ATP President believes that it will not be played again in all of 2020.

Keep reading

“The tournament directors belonging to the grass tour put a lot of pressure on the ATP to make a decision months in advance. I perceive a lot of impatience in all the events of the calendar, we are all working with many possible scenarios that need to be updated as the pandemic progresses. What we have all agreed on is the need to make a definitive decision as soon as possible, and we have set the limit in June, “stated the director of the Rogers cup at its Montreal headquarters, so this season it is in charge of managing the tournament WTA, as the men will compete in Toronto.

Questioned about whether in June the situation did not incite to think that the two tournaments can be played, there would be the possibility of postponing themLapierre shows his conviction. “Yes, it is a possibility that we have already communicated to the ATP and WTA that it would be viable, fixing its celebration in mid-October. What we did not consider in any case is play behind closed doors. The income from television rights is not so important as to make the players travel and put them at risk for moving the tournament forward in that way, with which we would lose money. We do not contemplate that option, “the Canadian declared with sincerity.

“We are working hard to move the shadow of the cancellation away. It would be a tough economic and sports setback. Canadian tennis thrives on these two tournaments and would suffer greatly if they were not played, many projects would collapse, we could not maintain investments in the training tennis in Canada and there would have to be painful restructuring, “he said before discussing other possibilities. “There has been talk of the option of extending the calendar until Christmas but that would leave a lot of space for rest before the start of 2021. What we have understood is that unilateral decisions such as those made by Roland Garros must be avoided, we are all committed to talk and reach agreements, “he said Eugène Lapierre in some really interesting statements.

.