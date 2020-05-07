The first installment of this interesting animated production was so well received that even the Academy awarded him an Oscar. So it was a matter of time to enjoy a sequel that would come with many more versions of the superhero, which includes one that has given a lot to talk about in the past few months, the Japanese version that turns out to be a robot, Leopardon will appear in ‘Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Don’t you know him? We present it to you.

The story centers on Miles Morales, a version that many fans have asked to see in a live-action for a long time, but in the story we find an adult version of Peter Parker, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham and Peni Parker (SP // dr), but of course there are still many more characters like Toei’s version.

It was in the 70s that the Japanese company Toei sent to make a live-action television program where our hero obtained his powers thanks to a alien blood transfusion to become a giant robot which will appear in the sequel, as we now know thanks to producer Chris Miller.

Now that quarantine is leaving a lot of free time, it is being used so that every few days the movies of the Marvel universe are seen in the comfort of home. Joining this party was Miller, who posted a comment to his Twitter account that left everyone expecting that Leopardon would indeed appear in ‘Into The Spider-Verse 2’.

Leopardon appearance in Miles ’sketches … a hint of things to come? #SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty – Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020