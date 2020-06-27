Microsoft has confirmed the label optimized for Xbox Series X, a very curious movement that they have explained in detail, but that basically has adeeper implications what it seems like.

Before going to see them we will review what is the official meaning which, according to Microsoft, will have a game labeled “Optimized for Xbox Series X”:

First of all it means that Really Take Advantage of Xbox Series X Hardwarethat is, they do not remain “half-hearted” to achieve forced parity. Also included are those games that, although not natively developed for Xbox Series X, have been drastically improved taking advantage of their potential. Gears 5 would be a good example.

60 FPS minimum target, and stable, at least in theory, although some games could reach 120 FPS, such as DIRT 5. Next-generation technologies, such as ray tracing and minimum charge times.

It is curious to see that Microsoft has not made a direct reference to the resolution, but we imagine that the objective of the Xbox Series X still native 4Kthat is, without the tricks of the current generation (rescaling and dynamic resolution).

So far, everything is clear, but why has Microsoft decided to use such a label, that is, why does it need to differentiate that we are dealing with a game optimized for Xbox Series X? A priori it may seem like a simple marketing move, and it may be partly so, but seeing the differences that Xbox Series X presents at the hardware level compared to PS5 I think it will have, as I said at the beginning, deeper implications.

Optimized for Xbox Series X: marking distances against multiplatform games?

Think, for a moment, about the difference between the PS5 GPU and the Xbox Series X GPU, 2,304 shaders vs. 3,328 shaders. It is a huge difference, so much so that it would be like comparing a mid-range graphics card with a high-end graphics card, and this will be noticed in the performance of both in games.

Developers may choose, as they did in previous generations, to bet on a certain parity in cross-platform developments, something that has always hurt the most powerful consoles. Remember, for example, what multiplatform games looked like on PS2, Xbox and GameCube, and the differences that made the exclusives of these last two consoles compared to PS2.

That Xbox Series X optimized tag could do just that, too. to reveal the technical superiority of the Microsoft console over PS5. Before finishing I leave you a complete list with the first games that will arrive on Xbox Series X and that will have said label.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Bright Memory Infinite. Call of the Sea. Chivalry 2. Chorus. Cyberpunk 2077. Destiny 2. DiRT 5. FIFA 21. Gears 5. Halo Infinite. Hitman 3. Madden NFL 21. Marvel’s Avengers. Outriders. Scarlet Nexus. Scorn. Second Extinction. The Ascent. The Medium. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Yakuza: Like a Dragon.