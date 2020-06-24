Changes that Apple has introduced with new operating systems go far beyond the merely aesthetic. In the field of batteries we have seen, for example, the arrival of optimized charging to the AirPods, and now it is the turn of the Apple Watch.

Optimized charging and full charge warnings

In the case of Apple Watch, Apple’s strategy to take care of the battery of our watches is twofold. On the one hand we have the possibility of using the optimized charge, a system that charges the Apple Watch up to 80% and wait to load the rest to finish just when we need it. With this system it is achieved that our watch is not too long at 100% charge and reduces the degradation of the battery that this causes.

Apple Watch batteries, like all rechargeable batteries, are consumable components that become less effective as they age. This is a measure of the battery’s capacity relative to when it was new. Lower capacity can result in fewer hours of use between charges.

As Apple puts it, battery degradation is a situation that affects the entire industry and is inherent in the lithium-ion batteries that we use in all of our devices. That said, in the Battery section of the Settings of our watch we will find the setting with which we can remedy the situation.

Also, in this same section, and as it happens with the iPhone, Apple shows us the health of the battery of our Apple Watch so that, if we consider it appropriate (especially below 80%), we go to a technical service to change it.

Along with these measures Apple has incorporated a system of notifications so that we know, from our iPhone, when our Apple Watch is fully charged. Again this system is designed so that, when we receive this notification, we can remove the watch from the charger and thus prevent it from remaining too long at 100% charge.

Lastly, although getting slightly off the Apple Watch topic, Apple has introduced a low charge notice for AirPods. This notice is displayed on our iPhone when the battery of the connected headphones is below 10%. In this case, the measure seeks that we do not run out of batteries in the headphones in the middle of, for example, a call. Upon receiving the notice, taking into account that we still have a 10% battery, we can charge one of the headphones and, after a few minutes, after exchanging them, the other.

Without a doubt, Apple is putting a lot of dedication to being able to counteract the hardware limitations that come implicit with the use of lithium-ion batteries. Until we see a new battery technology appear, we can hope that it is through the software where the solutions come from.

Share

Optimized charging for Apple Watch and full charge notifications thanks to watchOS 7 and iOS 14