Optimism on Chinese Manufacturing Expansion Boosts Hang Seng

Shanghai (China), Jun 1 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with gains of 1.08% that reflect the optimism of investors after the good data on the industry Chinese manufacturer.

The selective added 316.2 points to 29,468, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, advanced 0.93%.

All the sub-indices closed positive: Services (0.08%), Real Estate (0.24%), Finance (0.38%) and Trade and Industry (1.89%).

In the latter, the best performance was that of the digital Meituan (+ 6.46%), whose investors welcomed the words of its CEO, who affirmed that the antitrust investigations that Beijing submits to the company will not have significant negative impacts .

Tencent (+1.45%) and Alibaba (+3.41%), the other two major players in the sector, followed suit.

In real estate, the gains of Wharf REIC (1.32%) outweighed the losses of CK Asset (2.92%).

Mixed sign between financial values, with the insurer AIA (+1.21%) as the biggest winner and its rival China Life on the other side of the coin, leaving 0.98%.

Among Chinese state securities, a good session for oil companies such as Cnooc (+ 3.32%) and for telephone operators such as China Mobile (+ 0.72%).

The business volume of the session was 156,990 million Hong Kong dollars (20,232 million dollars, 16,548 million euros).

