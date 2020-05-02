Jorge Garbajosa, current president of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB), has recently spoken about the intention of prolonging the contract of Sergio Scariolo as coach of the National Team, and he has done so optimistically:

“Scariolo’s situation is complicated because there is also his role as assistant to the Toronto Raptors and the family component. But both parties have conveyed the intention to go ahead with the renovation. I am optimistic about it.” The intention of the FEB is to reach a renewal agreement that includes the Paris Olympics 2024.

