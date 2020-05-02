Touching, tender, tragic and sometimes fun, ‘Life is Beautiful‘It became one of the most acclaimed films since its 1997 release. But beyond its many qualities, stands out the powerful message that it contains and that speaks of the goodness of the human spirit and the need to fight and endure despite difficult circumstances. Currently we are facing one of them, a special situation and tremendously complicated by a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 187,000 people around the world.

In full confinement, and to remember “how beautiful it is to live”, the Castilla y León Symphony Orchestra has performed together with the Israeli artist Noa, author of the lyrics, the main theme of the film. The soundtrack took the Oscar Award in 1998 for best soundtrack, and now it serves as a song of hope, as a breath of fresh air loaded with optimism to definitely beat the Covid-19.

“This song has been very important in my career and in my life, and I think also for many people. The first because it comes from an incredible movie because of the message of that movie: the beauty of the human spirit, our love, our humor, our humanity, our positive energy, can face even the worst human tragedies. And I think today we really need to remember that. And that is why many people around the world have been singing this song in Italy, in France, in Spain, and in Israel, of course, “said the singer.

“I think it is a wonderful initiative of the Castilla y León Symphony Orchestra to perform this song and I am very proud to have been invited to participate in it“He added. Its creation came two years after the film directed and starring Roberto Benigni hit theaters, when the Israeli was commissioned to put lyrics to a work already highly praised. He invented ‘Beautiful that way ‘in English and adapted it to Spanish.

A human rights activist and dedicated to those affected by the coronavirus, Noa has joined 63 musicians from the Castilla y León Symphony Orchestra to advocate for unity and love, aware that this virus can only be defeated joining forces and staying together, even if you can’t physically. “Hopefully we learn some lesson from this moment and we can become better people“, expressed the singer last March. Noa will offer this Saturday a virtual concert in support of the toilets of the Community of Madrid, while the musicians of the Castilian-Leonese orchestra are offering interpretations of works by great composers such as Schubert or Debussy.