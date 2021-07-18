in NBA

Optimism about the presence of Juancho Hernangómez in the Olympics

Many of the options in the Spanish Basketball Team Men, directed by Sergio Scariolo, in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 go through the recovery of one of their best players in the squad: Juancho Hernangómez.

The 25-year-old player suffered during the first days of Spain’s concentration, for the friendly preparation, an injury that a priori had left him unable to participate in the Olympic event in the Japanese city.

However, in recent days, and especially in the last hours, optimism has grown a lot about the health of the youngest of the Hernangómez brothers, which could even arrive for the debut match of the National Team against the host, Japan, at the Saitama Arena.

The last hour reports that a doctor from Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA franchise to which Juancho Hernangómez belongs, has traveled to Las Vegas (where Spain is concentrated to play his friendly against the United States) to evaluate his injury. The tests are being carried out at the moment, and around 11:00 p.m. (peninsular time) you will be submitted to the final exam.

Positivism from the Federation

The FEB itself has recently issued a statement in which it also talks about Juancho’s health status. The short words were: “It’s very, very good.” Spain faces the challenge of the Olympic Games as a member of the ‘Group of Death’ together with the aforementioned Japan, Argentina and Luka Doncic’s Slovenia.

