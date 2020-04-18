The increase in population consumption in supermarkets and pharmacies directly reflects the demand of the wholesale distributor. Crises like the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) intensify the importance of good inventory control, which needs to be updated. Therefore, the team must be sharp in the separation and assembly of the loads and their delivery must be precise so as not to lack items on the shelves.

The supply chain is a sector that cannot stop in the face of this scenario, especially when it comes to the distribution of essential items, such as food and medicine, as it can become a war operation! So, in addition to storage, another critical point is delivery management.

Focused on offering more and more technological products that meet all the needs of the retail market, Opticon – one of the first companies in the world to specialize in the manufacture of barcode scanners – has the OPN 4000 barcode reader , a light and compact device, easy to transport and that can connect to other devices via Bluetooth.

Its powerful mechanism with LINEAR CMOS technology enables fast data transfer, helping to separate and deliver medicines in the large retail pharmacy chains. Separating orders via smartphone via Bluetooth, the OPN 4000 guarantees high performance (without failures or delay in readings). In the application of deliveries of products, technologies and services to the healthcare area in Brazil, the equipment is connected to the cell phone, and when delivering to hospitals and individuals, the codes are read and the order is downloaded and updated or others information in the company’s system.

With a modern design, fast data transfer and the possibility for organizations to integrate 1D barcode scanning with low cost yet efficient capture technology, the OPN 4000 is ideal for use in sales and services, point of sale of fixed and mobile retail, inventory management, asset tracking, visitor registration and inventory.

About Opticon:

Founded in 1976, Opticon is one of the biggest players in the retail technology market. The company was one of the first in the world to specialize in the manufacture of barcode scanners, revolutionizing the market and facilitating stock, asset management and order picking.

Currently, Opticon is present in more than 65 countries providing high technology solutions for electronic shelf labels, digital signage and equipment fully adaptable to any type of retail structure.

