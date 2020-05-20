There are many technologies that make up the most premium phones and that often go unnoticed by users. The cameras are visible to the naked eye on the outside of the mobile, but techniques such as Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) It is a fundamental detail in many of those mobiles.

OIS technology has been included in the most high-end phones, but for the moment it has not made the jump to more modest terminals. Samsung has decided that it is high time that consumers of its mid-range mobiles also enjoy the benefits of this stabilization system.

Will be in 2021 when we start to see the first Galaxy A phones with OIS in their cameras, as we now find it in the Galaxy S20 range. The Galaxy A line ranges from more powerful models such as the Galaxy A71 to other cheaper terminals, close to the low end, such as the Galaxy A20, but all with a common style.

Optical Image Stabilization, for those who do not know it, is a physical system that helps keep the camera fixed when taking photos and videos. Its objective is to counteract the vibrations that the mobile phone suffers when we pick it up by hand. Instead of using a tripod, We can take photos freehand and that these do not come out blurred.

The camera that integrates it is surrounded by magnets that keep it suspended and thus it takes longer to follow the vibrations of the mobile. As we say is a physical system with its pros and cons. Unlike the digital stabilization system (EIS), the optics cannot be improved with updates and its mechanism takes up space on the mobile phone, however it does not reduce image quality like the digital system.

OIS technology will reach the most premium Galaxy A mobiles first, eventually reaching the cheapest terminals. In the analysis of the Galaxy S20 + you can check the results that its cameras achieve with optical stabilization.

In a year, the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will no longer be the simplest Samsung mobiles that also offer this stabilization technology in their cameras, great news for those consumers who have a more modest budget, but are interested in having with the best cameras.