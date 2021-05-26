Oprah Winfrey was raped as a child by close relatives – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The popular presenter, Oprah Winfrey, said she was raped by her cousin, uncle and other family members during her childhood, until she was 14 years old.

Oprah Winfrey decided to share her horrible experience of sexual assault when she was just a child. This was revealed after Lady Gaga did the same in the episode of the series The Me You Can’t See.

The 67-year-old presenter spoke on the show about the continued sexual abuse she was subjected to when she was just a child, by her close relatives.

“At 9, 10, 11 and 12, my 19-year-old cousin raped me. He didn’t know what rape was. He was certainly not privy to the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me. “

Oprah also revealed that she was abused by her uncle and other members of her family until she was 14 years old, when she became pregnant. Therefore, she was sent to live with her father. The baby died within two weeks of being born.

It was then that she accepted that “a girl is not safe in a world full of men.” That is why Winfrey considers that “it is urgent to tell the story, to have the option of saying so that anyone can hear: ‘This is what happened to me’.”

The presenter also recalled in the Today interview that her grandmother was hard on her “like many black parents during that time.” And that this lack of affection was something that he had to overcome.

Information from: KAZE