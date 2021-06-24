Oprah Winfrey reveals whether she will become godmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter



Oprah Winfrey breaks her silence on rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make her Lilibet’s godmother.

Photo: Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese / .

Lilibet Diana, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is not yet one month old, but many speculations are already ringing around her, including: Who will have the honor of being your baptism godfather or godmother?

And even though Oprah Winfrey was the original favorite on the list to be the godmother of the newbornIt seems like she wants Harry and Meghan to eliminate her as a candidate.

In recent days, rumors have grown that suggest that the presenter could be the one chosen by the Sussexes to sponsor their second daughter, but recently during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Oprah finally broke the silence and mentioned that the reality is that she does not think it is something necessary.

“I don’t need to be a godmother, I’m a godmother by default. I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend ”, she said. “They probably need someone younger to be the sponsor,” she added later.

Winfrey has been a source of support since the prince and Meghan moved their family from the UK to California, but all indications are that she plans to stay in the friend zone when it comes to her children, Archie and Lili.

The little girl was born on June 4 and from the first moment they did not hesitate to confirm details such as the time of delivery or the name that the couple had chosen. Of course, no image of the new great-granddaughter of the kings of England has yet been seen and it seems that while that does not happen, his godparents will remain a mystery.