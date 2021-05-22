Oprah Winfrey Reveals Abuse When She Was 9 Years Old! | AFP

One of the most important celebrities and personalities not only in the United States but also in other parts of the world is the journalist Oprah Winfrey who recently shared with viewers a strong situation that she experienced when she was only 9 years old.

For years that Oprah Winfrey She has been in charge of helping others, thanks to her programs, her altruism and her personality is that she has managed to become one of the most influential women in all of America.

His life itself has become an example of tireless struggle and has managed to inspire others, even referring to his person is often referred to both in films, cartoons and series, such as “AJ and the Queen” starring RuPaul, who Oprah claims helped him get through when he was in a pretty precarious situation.

Also read: The end of Chavo del 8 that was not released and saved us a trauma

This is just one of the many examples that could be mentioned referring to the successful journalist who is also an actress, television presenter, producer, book critic and businesswoman of American origin.

If you are a fan of her or the Prince harry you will know that they recently launched a program together, titled “The me you can’t see“its translation is” The me that you cannot see “, where they tackle subjects on the mental health, this as a result of the experiences that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle lived during their marriage and stay in England with the British Royal Family.

It should be noted that one of the personalities who has been through strong and painful situations the most is precisely the co-executive producer of the multi-part documentary series is Oprah herself.

It may interest you: These are the Disney + premieres for this weekend

It was precisely during the premiere of the program on May 21 where, like Lady Gaga, who was her first guest, she confessed that she suffered abuse by her cousin ten years older than her, when Winfrey was only 9 years old.

Just at this age, when a child is most innocent, that an older person does this type of lowering causes that without knowing if it is good or bad, the child, whether male or female, begins to see it as something normal, perhaps the only thing they could associate it is to pain.

Also read: Aleida Núñez’s red dress surpasses that of Maribel Guardia!

Oprah assured that this occurred during several years, from 9 to 12 years of age where her own family, her cousin was taking advantage of her without even knowing what this type of act was, surely whoever had the opportunity to see this episode remained More than surprised and annoyed that being Oprah such a beloved person she had to go through these kinds of unpleasant situations.

She further stated that it was not only her cousin who did this act of baseness but also several relatives and even an uncle who is known to have made her pregnant at her young age, the actress mentioned that she does not feel bad for having gone through all this due to that she now feels empathy for all those people who have gone through the same things as her and that is because they have also given themselves the task of helping others.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

On Instagram she shared a publication where she dedicates a tender and emotional message to the girl who was, it is a powerful message that would not only serve a person who went through the same thing as her but also others who may also feel bad for her life or have emotional problems.