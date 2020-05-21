Oprah Winfrey Collaborates With Large Amounts Of Money In Support Of Pandemic | .

There is no doubt that one of the more humanitarian souls in this world it is Oprah Winfrey who has a strong capital fund to allocate to support cities heavily affected by the current pandemic.

Quantity are twelve million dollars are the ones with whom she has decided to collaborate with the cities that she calls “originally” whom she calls home.

It was through his charitable foundation that he will donate money to dedicated organizations helping underserved communities.

Last Wednesday is that he shared the news, the money will come to Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where he was born.

“The reason I am talking about this is because there will be a need for people with the media to step forward,” Winfrey said in an interview.

In Milwaukee, where she lived with her mother, Winfrey is helping those in need of housing, mental health assistance with a $ 100,000 donation to Sainta y La Nia Imani family, Inc.

In Baltimore, where Winfrey too developed his career in the media, you are donating money to the Living Classrooms Foundation and Center for Urban Families.

It will also give $ 115,000 to Boys and Girls Club from East Mississippi.

“I mean, this is not going to go away. Even when the virus goes away, the devastation left by people who were unable to work for months who were withholding their wages, who have exhausted their savings, people will be in need. That is real essential work, I think, for media people. ” ended.

In Nashville, where Winfrey lived with her father and began her media career, she is donating $ 2 million to NashvilleNurtures.

Winfrey decided to donate $ 5 million to Live Healthy Chicago , which provides immediate support to elderly people and high-risk residents affected by the coronavirus.

