The driver Oprah will be the head of the event of a virtual ceremony of graduation of several hours that will be broadcast on May 15.

The famous event can be seen in Facebook and Instagram, through which they will offer wise advice for promoting 2020.

It will be through Facebook Watch, through which # Graduation2020 It appears with some segments published in the official account @instagram, in the same way in the personal accounts of the collaborators, according to the announcement last Tuesday.

ᴀ ᴍᴇssᴀɢᴇ ᴛᴏ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴏsᴇ ɢʀᴀᴅᴜᴀᴛɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪs ᴜᴘᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ⠀ ⠀ I know what it means work your butt off and count the days until you walk down the stage and receive that diploma! I can’t imagine what it must feel to not be able to live this moment and share it with your loved ones! ⠀ ⠀ So much hard work behind it, so many sleepless nights, so many sacrifices, so many failures, but also so much growth, accomplishments, and so much to look forward to. Yet, you won’t get to have that excitement of feeling like “YES I DID IT” that we have all experienced as our name gets called during commencement. ⠀ ⠀ For all those graduating soon, I want you to be proud of what you have accomplished no matter what. Walking down the stage is nothing compared to what you have endured and grown as a result of working for that one expensive piece of paper, your degree! ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ I’m sorry this special moment was taken from you, but think of how fortunate you are right now and how so many students wish they were in your place, graduating no matter what! You made it! You have your entire future and life ahead of you, and that’s something to look forward to, better times will come ❤️⠀ ⠀ CONGRATULATIONS class of 2020, you are making history and you made it despite the adversity of being thrown into home school in a middle of a pandemic # graduation2020 #virtualgraduation #gradlife #alumni #prepastudents #diplomaready #pandemiclifestyle A shared publication of Dani | Physician Assistant (@fitpa_balance) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:49 am PDT

The transmission will also include the participation of figures as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles, as well as Miley Cyrus, who will perform her hit “The Climb”.

Similarly, it is expected that more guests join to participate, meanwhile the platforms will be announcing the event days before the mentioned date.

So with this information families and friends can have virtual celebrations using the new function of Facebook Rooms.

The current pandemic of coronavirus It has affected various sectors of society, including schools along with their dynamics, since in many cases they have even had to permanently cancel these traditional ceremonies.

Likewise, Marne Levine, vice president of global partnerships, business and corporate development noted that the “virtual celebration” sponsored by Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram, will help to alleviate in a way what he described as a “bittersweet” moment.

Graduating is a tremendous achievement and it is worth stopping to celebrate, even in these circumstances.

So in addition, Levine The “ceremony” reported will recognize America’s high schools and colleges by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country.

Whether a senior in college or stepping up from Pre-K, graduation is a powerful moment that marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. There’s reassurance in this ritual: it has helped generations take their first steps into “the real world”, in good times and times that challenge us. So to help celebrate commencement this year, Facebook is hosting a virtual graduation week for students. On May 15th, #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will stream on @facebookwatch, featuring a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey (@oprah) along with words of wisdom from Awkwafina (@awkwafina), Jennifer Garner (@jennifer .garner), Lil Nas X (@lilnasx), Simone Biles (@simonebiles) and a performance from Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus). There will also be resources on @facebookapp to help you host your own virtual graduation ceremonies and parties, daily programming on @instagram across the week, and graduation-themed music stickers to soundtrack your own graduation moments through Stories on both platforms. Graduates may not be wearing caps and gowns in auditoriums and arenas, but we hope this milestone will be memorable and special in a different way. Save the date, and see you at the Commencement! A post shared by Marne Levine (@marnelevine) on Apr 28, 2020 at 11:21 PDT

The video It will be available through facebook.com/facebookapp. The highlights will be published on the Instagram account @ instagram and on the social media accounts of the participants. “

