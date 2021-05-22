Oprah Winfrey breaks the silence and shares that she was raped by different relatives when she was 9 years old



Oprah Winfrey.

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

For the first time Oprah Winfrey spoke in the new program that he directs together with prince harry, ‘The Me You Can’t See‘, about a terrible episode that he experienced and like Lady Gaga, Oprah revealed that she was repeatedly raped by her own cousin when she was only a nine-year-old girl.

This occurred during the first episode of the show broadcast on Apple TV + when Winfrey was given the opportunity to open her heart by speaking about this childhood trauma and explained that she didn’t even know what sex and rape were when her 19-year-old relative started taking advantage of her so young

“At nine and 10 and at 11 and 12 years old, my 19 year old cousin raped me. He didn’t know what rape was. He was certainly not privy to the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies were coming from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me, ”she declared.

Then, he went on to relate that, after the abuse, he had to keep a secret, but on one occasion he was encouraged to share his experience, because his cousin was not the only one who abused her, since several of her relatives did too, including one of her uncles who got her pregnantThat is why he emphasized why it is so important to share what happened to him.

“For a long time I carried this burden with me and I was afraid to say it because I thought it was my fault, but the telling of the story, being able to say out loud: ‘This is what happened to me’, is crucial“, He said.

Despite the unimaginable circumstances he went through, She confessed that she is grateful for everything she has experienced, even the bad.

“I would not change anything for being raised as I was. It is because I was sexually abused, raped, that I feel so much empathy for people who have experienced that.“, He expressed.

The Prince Harry and Oprah documentary series critically highlights the mental illness crisis around the world, where Gaga also courageously shared her trauma in hopes of helping others who are experiencing a similar experience.