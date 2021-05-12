Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry together again to discuss mental health in a series



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Photo: Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese / Getty Images

The new series on mental health called “The Me You Can´t See”, is the new project on television that once again brings together the prince harry Y Oprah Winfrey.

The program will feature interviews with athletes and artists from the United States such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and the NBA stars, DeMar DeRozan Y Langston Galloway, who will tell their own experiences in order to destigmatize mental health. The mental health expert Zak Williams, the olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and the chef Rashad armstead they are also listed as guests.

“We are born in different lives, we are raised in different environments and, as a result, we are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human. Most of us carry some type of trauma, loss or unresolved pain, which is felt and is very personal, “said Harry in the presentation of the documentary that will be broadcast by Apple TV +.

As for Winfrey, she said, “Now, more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding all things mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty.”

Two years after the launch of this project was announced, it will finally have its first delivery this coming May 21 through the aforementioned platform.

Finally with this news it is worth mentioning that the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II will debut as a conductor alongside the renowned queen of interviews.