Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry to host series on mental health – El Sol de México

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will be the presenters of “The Me You Can’t See”, an Apple TV + documentary series about mental health.

The technology company will premiere on May 21 this production in which they have also participated Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Zack Williams and the boxer Virginia Fuchs, among other guests confirmed this Monday by the company of the bitten apple.

“Now, more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding all things mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement.

According to Apple, the producers of the format have had the supervision of 14 specialists and organizations from different parts of the world to talk about treatments and therapies.

The series will also feature the testimonies of people of different ages, gender and socio-cultural condition, added the platform.

“We are born with different lives, we are raised in different environments and, as a result, we are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human” said Prince Harry.

This is the second collaboration between Winfrey and the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II after the media interview that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, gave to the presenter at the beginning of March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the protagonists of a great controversy when, in that conversation, Markle accused the British Royal House of racism, pointed to Buckingham Palace for perpetuating lies about Harry and herself, and admitted that she had suicidal thoughts due to the pressure that suffered.

It is not the only audiovisual project of the marriage, which since living in California has further intensified its ties with Hollywood.

The couple will produce for Netflix “Heart of Invictus,” a documentary series about members of the Armed Forces who have suffered accidents or suffer from illnesses.