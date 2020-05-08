Oprah Winfrey. “data-reactid =” 24 “> The Sussexes have finally found their home in the United States. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in a luxurious mansion thanks to Oprah Winfrey.

After the Megxit scandal, her harassment problems with the paparazzi and her court battle against the British tabloids, Meghan and Harry deserved a truce and also a pinch of good luck.

It seems that this good news has come in the form of super luxury mansion valued at no less than $ 18 million. The new house where Lady Di's son and the 'Suits' actress live is located in a most exclusive urbanization.

The casoplon is in the private community of 'Beverly Ridges Estates' in the hills of Beverly Hills, very close to Los Angeles The Daily Mail, tabloid with which the Sussex have legal war for publication of private documents of the couple's family environment, ensures that Meghan and Harry resided in said mansion about a month and a half ago.

There are no documents, at least publicly, indicating that Meghan and Harry have bought the mansion so the press assumes it is a rental agreement. Either one option or the other, the couple and their son will enjoy this Tuscan-style mansion that also has a completely private nine-hectare plot.

In addition the house has views of the city of L.A and it has no less than 12 bathrooms, eight rooms and a pool where, for sure, Archie will splash around in the hot summer months. In fact, the boy already opened his new house celebrating his first birthday there a few days ago.

The security issue, very important for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is also solved since the community has already hired its own private security.

Although this mansion seems to be ideal for the young couple, TMZ points out that they are only passing through Perry's house and that is They want to buy a property but cheaper, over the 12 million in the Bel Air area.

Looking at the steps that Meghan and Harry are taking to continue with their lives away from the monarchy, we can think that fate smiles at them and that their family plans and job opportunities are going from strength to strength. They were brave away from the monarchical institution and, little by little, they carved their own lives together.

