Oprah, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and more Hollywood stars react after seeing ‘In a New York neighborhood’

In Spain ‘In a New York neighborhood’ does not arrive until June 18, but in the United States it has already been released in theaters and on HBO Max and many of the Hollywood stars have already enjoyed one of the most anticipated films of the world. anus (and also the best rated so far in 2021). “She’s so good,” says Oprah Winfrey, and Kristen Bell just wanted to “get out of her seat and start dancing.”

The professional reviews were very good and it seems that Dwayne Johnson shares the enthusiasm when he describes it as “an extraordinary film”. ‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ stars almost 100% by a cast of Latino descent and it shows that it has been very important for the team behind representing and doing justice to the different South American communities, luckily Ariana Grande is convinced that “it could not have been done better”. You can see their reactions in the video below:

The film stars Anthony Ramos (‘A Star Is Born’), Corey Hawkins (‘Straight Outta Compton’), singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Díaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), Dascha Polanco (‘Orange Is the New Black’) and JJimmy Smits (‘Star Wars’), with the participation of Miranda and Christopher Jackson.

What awaits you

From the hand of the creator of ‘Hamilton’, that is to say the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda, comes the musical event of the summer, directed by Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’). In the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights the streets are made of music and dreams, from the largest to the smallest, illuminate the Latino community that inhabits it. In the middle of all the party is Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) the friendly owner of the popular winery who saves every penny to return to the Dominican Republic that he left as a child when his parents emigrated to the United States. The script signed by Quiara Alegría Hudes is based on the musical theater play that she herself wrote and premiered on Broadway with Miranda in 2008 and which became a cultural phenomenon.

‘En un barrio de Nueva York’ will make you dance in cinemas from June 18.