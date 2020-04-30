Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra and former US President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders who will participate in a 24-hour live broadcast this weekend to call for unity against the pandemic of coronavirus.

“The Call to Unite”, which will start at 9pm on Friday (Brasília time) and will be broadcast globally via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media platforms, aims to support people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 or who feel isolated, depressed or overwhelmed.

Classical musician Yo-Yo Ma, rapper Charlamagne tha God, African Children’s Choir, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and American pastor Rick Warren will contribute prayers, songs and spiritual messages, organizers said.

“As much as it seems, no one is alone right now,” the organizers said in a statement, inviting people from across the globe to “join millions in solidarity for 24 powerful hours.”

The live broadcast, one of several virtual events that aim to bring people together during the pandemic, is organized by Tim Shriver, president of the Special Olympics.

Created in 1968, the Special Olympics provide sports training for people with intellectual disabilities throughout the year, but their programs have been suspended because of the coronavirus.

