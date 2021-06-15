Oppositional Defiant Disorder and How Paint is a Solution | Tec Review

The anger unleashed in a road conflict with horns, curses and even blows surely had its origin in that some of those involved, during their childhood, experienced oppositional defiant disorder.

This according to Gema Lucero Sánchez Gutiérrez de Lara, Emergency psychiatry at the Marina Mazatlán Hospital, who in an interview for Tec Review, expresses the following:

“It is not the same for a child to throw a tantrum when he is in the classroom and rolls and kicks than when he is an adult he gets out of the car and grabs with the person in front of him because he did not move forward with the light in yellow of the traffic light ”.

The consequences, in the long run, are also less schooling, poor interpersonal relationships, divorces and more.

“People with this disorder don’t last long at work. Treatment at an appropriate age will make a child grow into an adult with a decent, normal and productive life, ”says this mental health expert.

What is Oppositional Defiant Disorder about?

This disorder almost always presents as a comorbidity of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children; in the case of adults it can be classified as an impulse control disorder.

In addition, it tends to bother people around them, such as family members and teachers, more than the children with this disorder themselves.

“Despite having an adequate level of intelligence, their academic performance is low, since they refuse to participate, resist external demands and insist on solving their problems without the help of others,” reads a document from the Ramón de la Fuente National Institute of Psychiatry, regarding the effects of said disorder in infants.

The secondary consequences these difficulties can be a low self-esteem, depressed mood, and angry outbursts.

“A person with this disorder You are going to have a problem in your self-control, both behavior and emotion management, and you may present some behavior that violates the rights of others”, Details Sánchez Gutiérrez de Lara.

Its causes are multifactorial, ranging from genetic predisposition to the influence of a dysfunctional home. It has no cure; however, this condition can be controlled.

“The first thing we have to do with any conduct disorder is to understand that it is not going to go away by itself and that obviously the more time passes, the more difficult it will be to control it,” says Sánchez.

Children with this disorder tend to actively challenge any authority figure such as parents or teachers. They refuse to abide by rules of conduct and always make it clear that they are upset.

“They are also victims of bullying, because there are schoolmates who make them angry so that they explode, and the one who ends up in punishment is the one who threw the tantrum. They tend to be vindictive and spiteful, ”he talks.

According to what was expressed by this specialist, it is estimated that 3% of all school-age children present this disorder, and between 30 and 50% of children with attention deficit show a challenging oppositional pattern with all symptoms or The majority of them.

Children are typified in school, but adults are more difficult to classify, it is only possible to do it when they voluntarily go to groups of anonymous neurotics or to a mental health center.

Criminal acts are not associated

Tec Review also consulted Crispin Moreno Avitia, a pedopsychiatrist certified by the Mexican Council of Psychiatry, who states that oppositional defiant disorder is the least serious of conduct disorders in infants. It does not necessarily require medication.

“It is characterized by disobedient and harmful behavior that does not include, as in conduct disorder, criminal actions and other extreme forms of behavior including harm to third parties,” he clarifies.

Since the inappropriate way of expressing emotions is the crux of this disorder, activities that promote its orderly externalization are highly recommended as treatment.

“The plastic arts serve as a method of discharge or catharsis, they definitely help to reduce the emotional charge and, therefore, the expression of aggressive behaviors”, Moreno Avitia talks.

This is corroborated by a study of Mojtaba Gholamzade Khadar, a psychologist at the University of Tabriz, Iran, published in Procedia Social and Behavioral Sciences, a collection of lectures on social and behavioral sciences.

The aim of this research was to determine the effect of paint therapy to reduce the symptoms of oppositional defiant disorder in elementary school children.

“The children showed a reduction in the symptoms of oppositional defiant disorder. It can be said that art therapy helps people with their disorders ”, reads that publication.

The two main results were shown as follows:

After 12 sessions of painting therapy, the children showed more adaptive behaviors and emotions. Children tended to share their feelings. Communication skills also had an obvious improvement.

“Basically, the benefits of art therapy can be quite extensive. It can improve lives by helping people to improve their mental, emotional and even physical state ”, it was concluded in said document.

Painting is therapeutic

This not in a theoretical way, but in an experiential way has been verified by Reyna Zapata, graduated in Visual Arts from the National School of Plastic Arts of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

She has given painting classes to children, who, after being initiated into the world of brushstrokes, manifested greater tranquility and equanimity of mind.

Painting, according to Zapata, has been present in humanity since the time of the caves. This is seen, for example, on the walls of the Altamira Cave, in Spain, where pictorial art more than 10,000 years old has been discovered.

“Painting is a need that we all have. It is a part of the formation of the human being. The painting absorbs the person in such a way that it makes them completely indulge in this activity ”, says this artist from UNAM.

Children manipulate brushes in a natural way and this gives them peace and tranquility, according to Zapata.

“I have seen that painting is a haven for children to bring out their creativity, to pour themselves into it, instead of dedicating themselves to breaking or throwing things away.”

Finally, Reyna makes a call not only to children, but to all people of any age to try the therapeutic benefits of pictorial art at an amateur level.

“Even if you are mathematicians, doctors, lawyers or whatever, I invite you to never forget to bring a small notebook (and crayons) with you so that you begin to free yourself.”