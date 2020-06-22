AMLO issued an agreement to allow the Armed Forces to participate under certain parameters not yet defined in public security (Photo: Government of Mexico)

The PAN senators (National Action Party), the main parliamentary opposition of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obradorthey presented various amparos to challenge the president’s decree that enables the participation of the Armed Forces in public security tasks until the end of his administration, in 2024.

« The challenge presented seeks that the country’s public security is not militarized and that the participation of the Armed Forces in aid to it, by complying with the requirements established in the Constitutional Reform: extraordinary, subordinate to civilian forces, supervised, regulated and complementary ”, indicated the legislators Kenia López and Damián Zepeda.

The PAN in the Senate thus joined Laura Rojas, from the same party, that in its capacity as president of the Chamber of Deputies filed last Friday a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to issue a decision on whether the decree violates the Mexican Constitution or not.

The legislators presented and will present a series of amparos against the AMLO agreement (Photo: PAN Senado)

In May, López Obrador ordered through a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation the permanent participation of the Armed Forces in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary manner with the National Guard in the functions of public security in charge of the latter, during the time that said police institution develops its structure, capacities and territorial implantation.

« The presidential agreement is openly unconstitutional. It directly violates what the Constitution establishes in the transitory article of the reform that created the National Guard ”, he told at the time to Infobae Mexico the political scientist Javier Martín Reyes, from CIDE (Center for Economic Research and Teaching)

« Specifically, it fails to comply with the obligation that the intervention of the armed forces be ‘extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary.’ These parameters are mandatory, they are in the Constitution and come from a very important judgment of the Inter-American Court (of Human Rights) ”, he added.

Rojas, in her capacity as president of the Chamber of Deputies, presented a constitutional controversy before the SCJN (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The decree was also criticized by civil organizations. The “Security Without War” group, for example, pointed out that the fact that the Army is in the streets allows them to “carry out arrests, run arrest warrants, secure property, safeguard and process crime scenes (in Public spaces) without external controls and without accountability mechanisms«

« I consider that there are good reasons to request the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that, through a controversy, review the constitutional agreement”Argued the deputy Laura Rojas in her decision, which was based on the powers granted by the article 233 of the regulations of the Chamber of Deputies for file said action.

However, the Morena bench, the López Obrador party and with a majority in both Houses of Congress, warned that the plenary session of San Lázaro will vote against the constitutional controversy sent by Rojas to the Supreme Court.

The Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies refused to support the constitutional controversy sent by the president of the legislative body (Photo: Andrea Murcia / Cuartoscuro)

« The Parliamentary Group of Morena is convinced that, due to the aforementioned reasons, the Chamber of Deputies will vote against the decision made by the current president of the same in relation to the constitutional controversy « mentioned, » says a statement released by the federal deputy Moreno, Mario Delgado.

The morenista fraction in the lower house described the affirmations of the deputy Rojas Hernández as “false”, since “This government has been the first to take firm steps towards regularizing the presence of the armed forces in functions that support public security., as well as to establish its exceptional and transitory character. «

The CNDH (National Human Rights Commission) issued a comment this Sunday where he called on Congress of the Union so that, “as soon as possible, they define in the corresponding secondary legislation, the terms of ‘extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate and complementary’, to which the transitory articles of the Decree with which the National Guard was created refer.

The head of the CNDH, Rosario Piedra, who refused to send a constitutional controversy, although she urged Congress to regulate the participation of the Armed Forces in public security (Photo: Graciela López / Cuartoscuro)

However, Kenia López and Damián Zepeda announced that, at the request of the PAN senators for the Commission to file an unconstitutionality action before the Supreme Court, « The CNDH said no ».

Despite this, with the warrant published a few hours ago, the CNDH « confirms that all regulations on public safety must be the subject of a law and not a simple agreement, which, incidentally, is one of the worst legal documents of this government, badly done, obscure, poorly written, ”said López.

« Specific We are using the amparo route, to ask the federal justice to protect us, the Mexicans, and that this fraud to the Constitution be avoided ”, said Zepeda. « With these individual shelters that senators and senators we are filing since Friday we began, today others appear, in the next few days others, » he explained.

