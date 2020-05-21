The opposition organizations Unidad Nacional Azul y Blanco (UNAB) and Alianza Cívica handed over a donation of 1,000 face masks to the Nicaraguan Medical Unit and other medical associations last May 12, to distribute them to the auxiliary and administrative personnel of hospitals nationwide , which is also exposed to contagion from Covid-19, although they do not directly care for the sick.

Until now the priority has been to demand protective equipment for doctors who care for Covid-19 patients. Olama Hurtado, a member of the National Unit, said that this donation is aimed at nurses, administrative and cleaning staff and other hospital workers, because medical organizations had raised the need for these people to also receive safety equipment, to avoid the Covid-19 contagion.

Read Also: Why are there more and more doctors infected with Covid-19 in the country? This is what the specialists say

The call was made by the Unida Médica, the Multidisciplinary Committee and other independent doctors “who had been telling us of the need for protection for the auxiliary team,” said Hurtado.

Because the medical organizations do not have direct contact with the health authorities, due to the secrecy with which the Daniel Ortega regime handles the pandemic in Nicaragua, donations are delivered directly into the hands of colleagues and not through the institutions.

«They have already been distributed and reached Ocotal, Chinandega, León, Masaya, Granada, almost in all the departments. Doctors are the ones who have been in charge of identifying which centers have had the greatest problem with infections and have brought this help directly through medical contacts and health personnel who help them distribute it among colleagues, “said Hurtada.

Also Read: Number of recovered patients reveals that the Minsa has hidden cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua

The Citizen Observatory had until May 9 more than one hundred doctors infected by Covid-19 in the country. However, health professionals stated that the number increases every day due to the lack of actions by the Minsa. The Ortega regime has minimized deaths from the pandemic in Nicaragua. Ortega has said that more people die from traffic accidents, suicide, drowning and other illnesses than Covid-19 in the world.

UNAB and the Civic Alliance are organizations that were born with the 2018 civil protests. Both are grouped in the National Coalition.