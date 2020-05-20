Last Tuesday night, on journalist Jorge Nicola’s YouTube channel, former Corinthians presidential candidate Felipe Ezabella, spoke about the club’s scenario today, among the main issues, he explained why his group of opposition, the “Corinthians Grande Movement”, will vote for the disapproval of the accounts at the Deliberative Council meeting. For him, this act is legally important in the case of future tax proceedings.

Ezabella, currently is not a club advisor, since in the last election he ran for president, even so, the so-called “chapinha” in which he is one of the main leaders, elected 25 members, who signal to vote against the Corinthians balance , which presented a deficit of R $ 177 million. In his defense, the current management says that the accounts have been audited, but the former adviser says that this does not exclude other possible errors.

– As much as the audit comments said that the balance sheet is correct, when she says that, there is no moment in the balance sheet that was disclosed that 2 + 2 = 5, that is, the numbers that were presented there match with the numbers contracted and audited, but what the audit does not analyze or was not the scope of the audit, is to check the internal rules of the club, both budget and accountability, as well as the regulatory rules of the Brazilian sports system – he said. Ezabella, the balance sheet presented does not comply with the club’s statutory norms, such as disregarding the budget for the 2019 season, which predicted a small surplus of less than R $ 1 million, but closed with the largest deficit in the history of Brazilian football: R $ 177 million . In addition to the signed commitment to reduce costs, personnel and investment.

– The statute says that you have to comply with the budget that was approved. We were against it at the time, but approved it with votes from the allied members of the management. It was totally breached, the budget said that for practically zero to zero, a surplus of R $ 500 thousand or R $ 600 thousand, and we reached a deficit of R $ 177 million, there is no way to justify this, and this was identified throughout the year, the board could have asked for a budget change in the middle of the year, it was notified, it was suggested and it also did not want to make the budget change to adapt the accounts – evaluated Ezabella before completing:

– When approving the budget, the written commitment in the minutes was to reduce expenses, reduce personnel, reduce investment. All of this had a huge increase, that is, what was said was not fulfilled, what was promised, or what was inside the numbers, all without any justification, such as the pandemic, some justification like “there will be no way to comply with based on this, this and this “, but in this case it is simply” sorry, I spent too much “, when your commitment was not to spend too much.

And it was not only the statute that was breached, but also laws such as Profut, for failing to pay taxes, which the club joined in late 2015 and which may even imply the immediate execution of a debt of more than R $ 200 million, in installments to be paid in 20 years.

– The club owes almost R $ 100 million in taxes, Guarantee Fund, INSS, Income Tax Withheld at Source, which is the amount you retain from paying your employees and do not pass on, even has a bigger problem in this regard. You have an obligation to reduce your deficit, I think it was a reduction of up to 5%, I do not remember now what is the percentage that the club did not comply with. And there you have the qualification of an irregular and reckless management, which is even a reason for dismissal of directors, of accountability with own assets because you generated a deficit of more than 20% of the previous year’s revenue. So you could generate a deficit of R $ 90 million to R $ 100 million, but it generated a deficit of R $ 177 million, so you have a breach of a series of rules that can generate even the club’s disqualification in Profut and the maturity of that debt that has been paid in installments in smooth installments for 20 years, with the visit, a one-time payment of only R $ 220 million / R $ 230 million.

However, through the votes of the club’s regulatory bodies, that is, the Guidance Council, Fiscal Council and Deliberative Council, if there is a disapproval, this can be used as a defense of Corinthians in future tax noncompliance processes, due to non-compliance .

– One of the ways in which the club does not fall out of the program is that the control bodies of the club, Supervisory Board, Deliberative Council and Orientation Council, point out these irregularities, and manifest themselves contrary to the acts, try to resolve, improve, take initiatives that do not show that the control bodies of the clubs are consenting to all these irregularities, so disapproving the accounts today is legally important for the defense of the club in a future process of tax noncompliance – he concluded.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not yet known when the Deliberative Council meeting will be scheduled, which is unlikely to be held remotely, as was possible in the Guidance Council and the Fiscal Council, since many members are elderly and the procedure it would be unfeasible. Therefore, approval or disapproval has no date to occur.

