Opposition challenges extension in the SCJ

The opposition parties to Morena in the Senate of the Republic presented an action of unconstitutionality against the extension of the mandate for two more years of the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and head of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF).

The challenge against transitory article 13 of the Organic Law of the Federal Judicial Power was drawn up by the parliamentary group of the National Action Party (PAN) and signed by the so-called containment bloc made up of the PRI, the PRD and the Citizen Movement, at the to classify the extension of the term of office of the presiding minister of the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

The unconstitutionality appeal was presented this Wednesday before the Office of Judicial Certification and Correspondence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) at 2:29 p.m. by the legal team of the blue and white party and it is expected that in the next few hours it is accepted for processing and a minister is appointed for its study and resolution.

The PT Senator Nancy de la Sierra and the Morenoite Germán Martínez joined the opposition bloc in the presentation of the appeal.

THE ARGUMENTS PRESENTED

Specifically, the unconstitutionality action identifies various reasons why the country’s highest court should declare the extension of the mandate unconstitutional.

Among them, the fact that no law or much less a transitory article can be above what the Constitution says and, the Magna Carta in this sense, specifies in detail the way in which the Federal Judicial Power itself within the plenary session of the Court elects its president, who cannot be reelected.

Failures in the legislative procedure also appear as grounds for invalidity of said transitory article due to the fact that a significant number of legislators were unaware of its content by including it at the last minute prior to the vote.

Another of the irregularities is that in the legislative process that gave rise to it, since it was a non-face-to-face session of the full Senate, the right to disagree was denied by the majority of legislators; only the few who were present were able to raise their voices.

The major premise, as we have anticipated, is constituted by the constitutional rules contained in articles 97, 100 and 133 of the Constitution, from which it is clear that (i) the president of the Supreme Court, who in turn heads the Council of The Federal Judiciary will last four years and (ii) the other advisers of the Federal Judiciary Council will last five years. Without the possibility of being appointed for a new period, in both cases ”, says the text.

It adds that “the minor premise is that the Thirteenth Transitory Article of the contested Decree, which goes without saying that it is hierarchically inferior to the Constitution” and details its content, to ensure that it is a clear violation of the Constitution.

Along with the unconstitutionality action, there is the extraordinary query raised by Zaldívar himself to his colleagues to find out how to proceed against said article, which in the words of the minister-president “has generated distrust” towards the federal Judicial Power.

Minister Fernando Franco González Salas, in his capacity as dean in the plenary session of the Court, is the one who will resolve what was raised by the President of the Court regarding what was approved by the Senate in April of this year and that would extend until November 2024 the Zaldívar’s mandate as head of the Judiciary and until 2026 that of the members of the Federal Judicial Council (CJF).

