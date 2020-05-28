MADRID, May 28 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The candidate of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, would win the presidential elections in the Dominican Republic in the first round, scheduled for July 5, according to a poll on intention to vote by the Cibao Economic Center (CEC).

According to the CEC, Abinader would get 53.5 percent of the vote, more than the 50 percent necessary to proclaim himself the winner without undergoing a second round that would take place on July 26.

In fact, 62.6 percent of those questioned by the CEC believe that there will be a winner in the first round, while 25.9 consider that there will be a ballot, according to the Dominican newspaper ‘Listín Diario’.

The second most voted would be the candidate of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gonzalo Castillo, with 34 percent, while Leonel Fernández, of the Pueblo Force (FP), would fall to third place, with a 10.3 percent. The last place would go to Guillermo Moreno, from Alianza País (Alpaís), with 2.1 percent.

Abinader’s PRM also leads the polls for the parliamentary elections to be held that same day, with 41.5 percent compared to 29.5 percent for the PLD and 6.7 percent for the FP.

To conduct this survey, the CEC interviewed 2,000 people by phone between May 25 and 26 with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

The Dominican Republic general elections were scheduled for May 17 but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already left 15,723 cases and 474 deaths in the Caribbean nation.

The country has already started the de-escalation and on June 3 it plans to enter its second phase, although the Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez, has asked the Dominicans for caution, warning that there could be a regrowth if preventive measures are not followed .