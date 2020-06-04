Venezuelan opposition and the Maduro government set aside differences to unite against the coronavirus pandemic. Greater political stability in Venezuela “data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/venezuela.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/venezuela.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-263326” src = “https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/venezuela.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “Venezuela unites against coronavirus” width = ” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/venezuela.jpg?w=800&ssl=1 800w, https: // i1 .wp.com / regeneracion.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/06 / venezuela.jpg? resize = 300% 2C150 & ssl = 1,300w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/06 / venezuela.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/venezuela.jpg?resize=696 % 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Both parties signed an agreement to “Work in coordination” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Venezuela with the mediation of the Pan American Health Organization.

This is, as the London BBC pointed out, an agreement “that did not happen a long time ago”.

The deal

It is the signing of a document where it is stated that “Both parties propose to work in coordination with the support of PAHO.”

Even, “In the search for financial resources that contribute to strengthening the country’s capacities to face the health emergency.”

Likewise, priority lines of action were established

In the heading of shares agreed priorities, include epidemiological surveillance, adequate care and isolation of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In addition to protection of health professionals.

The text

The text has the signature of Carlos Alvarado, as Maduro’s Minister of Health; Julio Castro, acting as “Advisor on health issues” of the National Assembly; and Gerardo de Cosio, PAHO representative in Venezuela.

Unexpected

The document signed by the government and the opposition is an unexpected event, notes the BBC, “Since both parties have been fighting for years for a bitter power struggle that has made the political conflict in Venezuela entrenched.”

The reports

With far fewer coronavirus cases than Colombia or Brazil, Venezuela is according to PAHO «one of the most vulnerable countries in Latin America facing the threat of covid-192, said the portal.

Change of tone

After learning about the agreement, changes could be seen tone both in the government and the opposition, as recorded by the English news service.

What is explained is that after months of advocating a “maximum pressure” policy to force the government out, Guaidó assured that their strategy “focuses on saving lives.”

Guaido’s uncle released

Within hours of learning about the deal, Opposition leader Guaidó announced that his uncle, Juan Márquez, imprisoned in February accused of trying to introduce explosives, has been transferred to his home.