Opportunity for Emerson against Ecuador

06/27/2021 at 8:12 AM CEST

The presence of the azulgrana Emerson Royal, signed from Betis after Barça exercised its right of recovery, in the eleven holder of Brazil It could be one of the novelties that the ‘canarinha’ coach, Tite, will introduce his team for the game this Sunday (23.00 h) against Ecuador at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium in Goiania.

Brazil, with the ticket for rooms already insured and as the first of the group, she will do rotations thinking about the crossing phase and, in addition to Emerson, the madridista could have his chance Vinicius Y Douglas luiz (Aston Villa), which has not yet debuted. The ‘canarinha’, however, thinks about the victory to add the eleventh in a row and aspire to the mark of 14 in a row achieved under the direction of Mario Zagallo in 1997. Brazil, on the other hand, has lost Felipe through injury, replacing the Atlético player central Léo Ortiz (Bragantino).

The duel between Brazilians and Ecuadorians is decisive for Gustavo Alfaro’s pupils if you don’t want to depend on Venezuela-Peru, which will be played at the same time at Mané Garrincha in Brasilia. Ecuador and the ‘Vinotinto’ are tied at two points and, if they lose both, it would be the ‘Tri’ that would advance to the next round on goal difference.

Probable lineups

Brazil could date Ederson; Emerson, Militao, Marquinhos, Lodi; Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Neymar; Firmino, Vinicius and Gabigol.

Ecuador would do it with Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Noboa, Caicedo, Franco, Díaz, Ayrton Preciado and Campana.

The Chilean Roberto Tobar will be in charge of dispensing justice.

The match will be played at the stadium Olympic Pedro Ludovico of Goiania (23.00 hours).