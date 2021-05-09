Opportunities in some sectors of an Ibex 35 at annual highs

The Ibex 35 closes the week trading around 9,000 points, levels that it had not reached since before the start of the pandemic. In this context, this week the values ​​with the most potential at the beginning of this month of May were known.

Taking into account the view of the consensus of analysts that Reuters collects, the securities that offer the greatest potential right now are Cellnex, Solaria, Grifols A, ACSTelefónica and Endesa. These six companies have a potential of over 20% on the Ibex 35 for the next twelve months. They are the actions called to push the Spanish stock market to the next bullish targets.

Analysts have also prepared the list of the most recommended values ​​to take advantage of this bullish moment that the Spanish stock market is experiencing. 16 Ibex 35 companies have a purchase recommendation at the beginning of the month, but the most recommended are: Cellnex, ArcelorMittal, AcerinoxACS, Grifols A, Almirall and Endesa. Specifically, all these companies have a purchase recommendation percentage higher than 70%, according to Reuters. Experts also support other Ibex stocks due to their technical changes in the cycle.

One of the most outstanding values ​​this week has been Repsol, which returns to the cash dividend. Repsol closed the first quarter of 2021 with an adjusted net result of € 471 million, a figure that is € 24 million more than in 1Q20. The net result amounted to 648 million euros, mainly due to the positive impact of the equity effect on the industrial businesses.

The second notable news this week is the publication of results by the banks. The net attributable profit of the Spanish banks in the first quarter amounts to 7,825 million euros compared to the losses of 1,053 million registered in the same period of 2020. Banco SantanderCaixabank, BBVA, Banco Sabadell and Bankinter try to overcome the 1,053 million euros losses that were recorded between January and March 2020.

Ibex 35 market consensus

However, the banking sector is not the only one that has been the protagonist this week. In the pharmaceutical field, many companies are growing to accelerate the production of vaccines to finish defeating the coronavirus. Rovi has positioned itself this week as the reference entity in this objective. Another sector worthy of mention is tourism, which is trying to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. The EU launched the proposal to ease restrictions for non-essential travelers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Does this open the door to opportunities in the publicly traded tourism sector? Time to buy hotels, airlines and airport managers?

All these outstanding events are framed in an international context marked by the beginnings of the recovery. The current rates of vaccination and job creation suggest that the US is close to beginning to overcome the crisis and that the reduction of stimuli is near. If more than one million jobs are created, we expect USD appreciation, 10-year IRR approaching 1.75% and S&P 500 consolidating and testing medium-term support.

Opportunities in the real estate sector

The real estate sector of the Madrid Stock Exchange has 9 representatives: Metrovacesa, Aedas Homes, Neinor Homes, Realia, INSUR, Urbas, Renta Corporación, Montebalito and Nyesa, in addition to the recently analyzed Socimis.

In her report on the sector, María Mira highlights that since the last part of the 2020 financial year, but especially since the beginning of this year, formalized pre-sales are having an extraordinary behavior, well above their forecasts and many more operations are being formalized of those that were formalized before the Covid.

“This good behavior of demand is motivated, on the one hand, by the renewed importance that housing has acquired for many families as a result of the Covid and also by the shortage of supply of new construction that is much more adjusted by design, quality of performance and sustainability to the new requirements of buyers “, he emphasizes.

From a more technical point of view, Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of investment strategies analysis, affirms that “the residential real estate sector may receive a tailwind as soon as the economic cycle begins to improve. We focus on the actions of those companies with more attractive valuations and an upward trend: Grupo Insur, Neinor Homes and Metrovacesa “.