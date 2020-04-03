The pandemic that much of the world is going through today would seem until not many weeks ago an apocalyptic fiction like the ones Hollywood has already presented.

The drama plaguing many nations of the coronavirus and its health, social and economic implications you will not have to wait long to be reflected in the celluloidBecause the movie inspired by this pandemic is now ready for release.

The writer and director of “Unmasked”, the Iranian Mostafa Keshvari, he hastened to shoot a tape on the subject and already has the project entitled “Corona” ready, a fiction in which six people living in the same apartment building see their lives change when a new neighbor from China meets them in the elevator.

The newly arrived tenant, played by the actress Bring tsai, it is suspicious due to incessant cough that turns on neighbors’ alarmsEspecially when they get caught in the elevator of the building. According to the official synopsis, in this tape the subject of racism is portrayed and the idea that fear can be more dangerous than the virus as such is raised.

The production of this tape is almost home-made, since the investment for its realization was very low, the creation of the elevator where it was filmed took 10 days to build, a record period: “We rent a space and build an elevator. It is a very, very low budget product, ”the director told The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

The film was shot in Vancouver, Canada, before this health condition was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), so filming was completed just before the global quarantine period began.

The director stated that the idea of ​​making the film came up while he was in an elevator reading in the newspaper about the emergence of COVID-19 and the attacks perpetrated against the Chinese population, so he hastened to make the necessary preparations to start filming as soon as possible.

Regarding the rapid spread of COVID-19, the director stated: ″ There were so many incidents… No one thought a white person could get it. But the virus does not discriminate. “

In the trailer available since last March the characters of the plot are announced: a white supremacist senior citizen in a wheelchair, a indebted tenant, a housewife, the landlord of the apartments, a recently independent young woman and a new tenant of Chinese origin.

The presence of women from Asia is what unleash the conflict between the six neighbors in the movie “Series B” which promises to be a psychological thriller.

Keshvari advanced the aforementioned media that the tape is recorded in a single sequence shot, something that the public has just seen in the nominee for best film at the Academy, “1917”.

The creator’s initial intention was send the tape to different film festivals, and since this will not be possible, it will be launched digitally via streaming in the coming weeks, so it is already in negotiations with different platforms.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that the “curious and true” is that this real life movie is still developing, because the generalized uncertainty that is experienced glimpses a variety of outcomes, some more optimistic than others.

Various voices on the internet have pointed to the director as opportunistic, and making the film unnecessary, premature, and disrespectfulAlthough the director has argued that it is an exploration of fear and a criticism of racism.

“Crown” it is not the first fiction that portrays the pandemicWell, in late January, “Coronavirus: The movie” was posted on YouTube, an almost 8-minute short starring and directed by the Chinese actor. Blake Ridder, in the plot of which an infected patient can be seen arriving in England from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, where the strain that afflicts much of the world originated. So far, that video has nearly 320,000 views.