Users who work from their smartphone or tablet know how important it is to be prepared for any situation. With this we mean that the equipment is important, since you will need a SIM card to work wherever you want and a good case to avoid any blow to the screen or case. But if this accessory is also functional, it is much better and Oppo have it clear with their new prototype of the keyboard case.

Oppo puts keyboard to your smartphone

Keyboard cases are very common on tablets. There are many manufacturers that provide this type of accessories, but the curious thing is that there are few, if any, that transfer these devices to mobiles. However, this does not mean that it is not a future niche market, especially if we consider that mobiles are getting bigger and bigger.

Whatever the reason, Oppo works in a case with a built-in keyboard. The Chinese firm has filed a patent that has been echoed LetsGoDigital in which the model of a mobile coupled to this gadget so unusual in this family of devices can be seen. It is very reminiscent of the secondary screen of LG, although in this case the part of the case will be a keyboard that appears.

It is important to note that the device only has a small space dedicated to the QWERTY keys, that is, it will have dedicated space to support part of the hand and improve grip. We cannot give more information about it beyond what appears in the images, so we will have to wait for the company to rule on it. For now, the keyboard has the international English style but we do not know anything about the possible variations throughout the world since, in case you did not know, even the Spanish keyboard has its own configuration just like Chinese or Arabic among others.

There is still a lot to know if this oppo keyboard case falls within the plans of the firm. We will be attentive to movements that the company makes in the future.