OPPO Watch 2 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear OS getting closer and closer

Without ever being officially announced, the latest advertising images seen in China seem to confirm the imminent arrival of the OPPO Watch 2, the next generation of the brand’s smartwatch. And it is that although it can hardly be glimpsed due to the quality of the photography, this smart watch is promoted along with the newly introduced Reno6 5G and Enco Free2.

Unfortunately, this photograph is practically all that we currently know of them, with the rest of the details focusing on rumors and alleged leaks.

According to the latest rumors shared by XDA, the OPPO Watch 2 will equip a Snapdragon 4100 processor, on the other hand weighing the presence of the Ambiq Apollo4s, which could be used as a second processor to run the OPPO RTOS for low power mode, or be the choice used exclusively for the Chinese model.

Thus, it is expected that this smartwatch repeat with google operating system, although it is not clear if it will have the next version already anticipated for the Fitbit and Samsung. Although given the significant generational leap that this SoC will entail, it is most likely that we will see a leap completed with Wear OS.

On the other hand, these leaks point to the existence of up to seven models, with two dial sizes 42mm and 46mm, and six different color options. However, the changes to the OPPO Watch 2 are expected to be limited to its internal section, keeping the square format and its strong similarities with the Apple Watch, yes, keeping their distances and using two flat buttons on its side instead of the characteristic wheel.

Similarly, the Oppo Watch 2 is expected to maintain other functionalities already present in its original model, such as ECG function or eSIM compatibility for LTE calls.