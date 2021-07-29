Oppo Watch 2 announced with AMOLED screen and Snapdragon Wear 4100

Oppo officially announced to Oppo Watch 2, the successor to the Oppo Watch launched last year. This year, the Oppo Watch 2 arrives in 46mm and 42mm variants, including 4G and call support.

All Oppo Watch 2 models have a curved 3D AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC for mobile payments. Interestingly, the Watch 2 features a dual Snapdragon Wear 4100 + Apollo 4s processor, running a variant of ColorOS based on Android 8.1, without Google services.

The Watch 2 also has an eSIM or Bluetooth-only version, limited to the 42mm series. The AMOLED screen has a pixel density of 326ppi, with 1.75 inches for the 42mm version and 1.91 inches for the 46mm model.

The Watch 2 supports 24-hour heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, complemented with sleep tracking apps, stress and more, plus 100 sport modes available with high tracking precision thanks to the inclusion of GPS. The Oppo Watch 2 also resists 5ATM allowing it to be used for swimming.

The Oppo Watch 2 has an autonomy of 16 days with a single charge in Power Saver mode, otherwise, it is four days of autonomy, although VOOC fast charge is included that can charge the smartwatch in a matter of minutes.

Oppo Watch 2 price and availability

For the moment launched in China, the Oppo Watch 2 is already available to reserve and will go on sale on August 6, with prices starting from $ 200 for the most basic version, to $ 310 for the top variant of spectrum.