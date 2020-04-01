Despite being a current user of the company founded by Steve Jobs, as far as mobile phone is concerned, my quantifying bracelet for years has the initials of Xiaomi. It is true that acquiring an Apple Watch may be a more sensible purchase, as long as one considers spending almost 500 euros on a smart watch as reasonable, but the reality is that most of us could settle for the information and utilities offered by the products of companies like Xiaomi, which also has its device for our dogs.

Smart bracelets are eating ground on connected watches, both from Apple and iOS, mainly due to its affordable price to any user, but also because they invite us to put the mobile phone aside at times, thanks to the possibility of checking the time, the exercise we do, the time or alarms. Evidently, compare a Mi Band 3, as is my case, with an Apple Watch Series 5 it is quite daring, but it is not as crazy as it might seem. Now it is Oppo who intends to get a piece of the cake in the wearable sector.

The conquest of smart bracelets

Recently, thanks to information that we have been able to obtain from the digital communication medium Gizchina, we have known a patent filed by the chinese company, where a cutting device similar to the one Xiaomi has had in its catalog for several years is intuited. The Oppo’s future quantifying bracelet, which looks strange in its extremes, as you can see in the image that I leave below these lines, would be a carbon copy of most of these devices.

This bracelet could include, on its front part, a small screen to show time, steps, distance traveled or some mobile phone notifications to which we have connected it. On the back, without too much apparent news, it seems that there will be a integrated heart rate sensor, in addition to some pins that would serve to charge the smart bracelet and that could be used to carry out a magnetic charge. That metallic part around the bracelet, which is what attracts the most attention at a first glance, is, perhaps, what is giving more to talk about in the last hours in the technological community.

It is true that we still do not know any details of the device, except for the images that have been distributed from ITHome, but at first that oval element could suggest that The belts, that are compatible with the product, they should be anchored to this metal part in a way that we still don’t know today. In fact, when talking about a patent, this may never become the final design of the device, if, as everything seems to indicate, the company decides to put it up for sale, as has happened with its smart watch, that shameless copy of the Apple Watch, called by the Chinese company as Oppo Watch. When we have the confirmation of a new bracelet from the Asian company and we know its first characteristics you will be the first to find out its most outstanding details.

