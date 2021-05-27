OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro +: official features and prices

The new OPPO Reno6 series is finally official, with a renewed design and improved features.

OPPO has finally presented the long-awaited Reno6 series, made up of the new OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno6 Pro and OPPO Reno6 Pro +.

All three models land directly on the mid-high range of the company’s catalog, and have a slightly updated design compared to the previous generation.

The trio of terminals has been launched in China, where it will be sold from June 5 at a price that starts from $ 549 in the cheapest model.

OPPO Reno6

OPPO Reno6 Specifications Dimensions 156.8 x 72.1 x 7.59 mm

182 grams 6.43-inch AMOLED screen

2400 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate of 90 Hertz

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM 8/12 GB Operating System ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear-64 MP f / 1.7

-8 MP Ultra wide angle f / 2.2

-2 MP macro

Frontal-32 MP f / 2.4 Battery 2x 2150 mAh

Quick charge SuperVOOCOtros Fingerprint reader

NFC

USB Type C

Dual sim

The Reno6 is the cheapest model in the series, and the most different from the rest in terms of aesthetics.

Following in Apple’s footsteps with its latest iPhones, OPPO has chosen to give the Reno6 some completely flat metal edges, surrounding two panes of glass, with three cameras at the rear led by a 64 megapixel sensor, and a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display at 90 Hertz on the front.

The device is based on a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with 5G, accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and a 4,300 mAh battery capacity – divided into two 2,150 mAh -.

Like the other models of the family, the device has SuperVOOC ultra-fast charging of 65W power. All of this is supported by ColorOS 11.3 version based on Android 11.

The OPPO Reno6 will be sold in China from June 11 yet price of about 440 or 500 dollars to change depending on the chosen configuration.

OPPO Reno6 Pro

OPPO Reno6 ProSpecificationsDimensions160 x 73.1 x 7.6mm

177 grams 6.55-inch AMOLED screen

2400 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate of 90 hertz

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 RAM 8/12 GB Operating System ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear-64 MP f / 1.7

-8 MP Ultra wide angle f / 2.2

-2 MP macro

-2 MP black and white

Frontal-32 MP f / 2.4 Battery 2x 2250 mAh

Quick charge SuperVOOCOtros Fingerprint reader

NFC

USB Type C

Dual sim

One rung above Reno6 is the pro version, with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen at 90 hertz, slightly curve on its sides unlike the more affordable model.

The photographic system is the same as that found in the Reno6, with the difference that in this case we have an extra sensor deep.

It also raises the bar in terms of processor integrated inside, because in this case we are talking about MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The Pro version of the Reno6 series can be purchased from June 5 At a price of 549 dollars to change in the case of the 8 GB RAM or 128 GB storage model, and $ 595 in the version of 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage.

OPPO Reno6 Pro +

OPPO Reno6 Pro + Specifications Dimensions 160.8 x 72.5 x 7.99 mm

188 grams 6.55-inch AMOLED screen

2400 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate of 90 Hertz

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8/12 GB Operating System ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear-50 MP f / 1.7

-16 MP Ultra wide angle f / 2.2

-13 MP telephoto

-2 MP macro

Frontal-32 MP f / 2.4 Battery 2x 2250 mAh

Quick charge SuperVOOCOtros Fingerprint reader

NFC

USB Type C

Dual sim

The most powerful – and expensive – version of the Reno6 series comes under the name of OPPO Reno6 Pro +. It has the same screen as the Pro model, but mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, also equipped with 5G modem.

There are also changes regarding the camera systemWell, we have a 50 megapixel main camera, the same that we can find in the OPPO Find X3 Pro. Next to her, we see a 16 megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens sensor, a sensor telephoto with twox optical zoom, and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro + will be sold from June 5, yet price starting from $ 627 in the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 705 dollars in the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

