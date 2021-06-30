OPPO Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G specifications leaked | Technology

The most relevant data of the new OPPO Reno 6 and OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G have been leaked thanks to an e-commerce store of Indida.

The new OPPO terminals have not yet hit the market, but its features have been leaked to the general public. Yes, we are talking about both the OPPO Reno 6 and the OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G. Both devices had a close presentation date, but the surprise has been revealed ahead of time.

The leak comes thanks to an e-commerce company called Flipkart, which operates in India. The devices would have been advertised in detail on this site, Thanks to this we know that the OPPO Reno 6 would have a processor signed by MediaTek. The chip chosen would be the Dimensity 900 and it would have compatibility with 5G networks.

As for the design, what has been shown is the middle of the front and the back. On the front, the screen would have dimensions of 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution. The panel would have AMOLED technology and the most interesting thing is that the refresh rate would be 90Hz to improve the user experience.

The rear would be made of glass and the most striking thing would be the module with the three cameras. The combination of these cameras would be: a 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G would also bet on MediaTek, although the processor would be the Dimensity 1200.

The screen would have the same resolution, panel technology and refresh rate, the only thing different would be the size that would have grown to 6.55 inches. The combination of cameras would also be the same. The truth is that these terminals are very similar, in fact, the batteries would have the same capacity, 4,300mAh, with a fast charge of 65W.

The new OPPO terminals are expected by the end of summer, although in Europe it would be three devices. Well, there is a model with a Qualcomm processor that would be the OPPO Reno 6 Pro +, but since it is not available for the Indian market, it has not been leaked along with its brothers.

For the moment the only thing we can do is wait for OPPO to officially launch all its equipment in order to have the details first-hand. Furthermore, if they reach our territory we hope to be able to analyze them.