Although we have already met the OPPO Reno 4, the company has launched a new model from the previous generation and with LTE connectivity. Is the new OPPO Reno 3 A, a new mid-range bet from the house.
The OPPO Reno 3 A has been launched in Japan and, although it shares some specifications with the OPPO Reno 3 4G that we met in March, there are important differences in cameras and processor, being here a Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm.
OPPO Reno 3 A spec sheet
OPPO Reno 3 A
screen
AMOLED 6.44 «
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight
160.9 x 74.1 x 8.2mm
175 g.
Processor
Snapdragon 665
RAM
6 GB
Storage
128 GB
MicroSD up to 256 GB
Frontal camera
16 MP f / 2.0
Rear camera
48 MP f / 1.7
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4
2 MP f / 2.4
Battery
4025 mAh
Fast charge
Operating system
Android 10
ColorOS 7.1
Connectivity
LTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5
NFC
USB-C
Others
IP68
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Price
329 euros to change
A new mid-range Reno
Other generations of OPPO Reno have finished with countless variants, and the OPPO Reno 3 could not be less. While the standard OPPO Reno 3 was released as 5G mobiles, the OPPO Reno 3 A is the second variant with 4G connectivity, after OPPO Reno 3 4G.
The OPPO Reno 3 A has many similarities with this other mid-range OPPO Reno, although there are differences, too. For starters, the chosen processor is the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via microSD.
The second big difference is in the cameras. While the OPPO Reno 3 4G included a 44-megapixel front camera, here it is 16-megapixel. Behind, there is still a quad camera, but with lower resolution lenses. We have a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle and two additional two-megapixel sensors.
In the OPPO Reno 3 A, the company opts for a screen AMOLED with a diagonal of 6.44 inches and Full HD + resolution. The front camera is included in a drop-shaped notch and the fingerprint reader is under the screen. According to OPPO official measurements, the screen occupies approximately 89.9% of the front.
As for the battery, the OPPO Reno 3 A is launched with a battery with a capacity of 4,025 mAh with support for fast charging (not specified). The terminal has Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, NFC connectivity and comes with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 pre-installed.
OPPO Reno 3 A versions and prices
The OPPO Reno 3 A has been launched in Japan, where it goes on sale in dark blue and light blue (with gradient) and a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is available in different plans with various operators in the country and on e-commerce sites for 39,800 yen, some 329 euros to change.
