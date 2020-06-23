Although we have already met the OPPO Reno 4, the company has launched a new model from the previous generation and with LTE connectivity. Is the new OPPO Reno 3 A, a new mid-range bet from the house.

The OPPO Reno 3 A has been launched in Japan and, although it shares some specifications with the OPPO Reno 3 4G that we met in March, there are important differences in cameras and processor, being here a Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm.

OPPO Reno 3 A spec sheet

OPPO Reno 3 A

screen

AMOLED 6.44 «

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

160.9 x 74.1 x 8.2mm

175 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 665

RAM

6 GB

Storage

128 GB

MicroSD up to 256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4

2 MP f / 2.4

Battery

4025 mAh

Fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

ColorOS 7.1

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB-C

Others

IP68

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Price

329 euros to change

A new mid-range Reno

Other generations of OPPO Reno have finished with countless variants, and the OPPO Reno 3 could not be less. While the standard OPPO Reno 3 was released as 5G mobiles, the OPPO Reno 3 A is the second variant with 4G connectivity, after OPPO Reno 3 4G.

The OPPO Reno 3 A has many similarities with this other mid-range OPPO Reno, although there are differences, too. For starters, the chosen processor is the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via microSD.

The second big difference is in the cameras. While the OPPO Reno 3 4G included a 44-megapixel front camera, here it is 16-megapixel. Behind, there is still a quad camera, but with lower resolution lenses. We have a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle and two additional two-megapixel sensors.

In the OPPO Reno 3 A, the company opts for a screen AMOLED with a diagonal of 6.44 inches and Full HD + resolution. The front camera is included in a drop-shaped notch and the fingerprint reader is under the screen. According to OPPO official measurements, the screen occupies approximately 89.9% of the front.

As for the battery, the OPPO Reno 3 A is launched with a battery with a capacity of 4,025 mAh with support for fast charging (not specified). The terminal has Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 5, NFC connectivity and comes with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 pre-installed.

OPPO Reno 3 A versions and prices

The OPPO Reno 3 A has been launched in Japan, where it goes on sale in dark blue and light blue (with gradient) and a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is available in different plans with various operators in the country and on e-commerce sites for 39,800 yen, some 329 euros to change.

