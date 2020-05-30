Oppo announced the launch of an exclusive and limited edition of the Reno Ace 2 EVA phone inspired by the popular anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. “data-reactid =” 19 “> The Chinese brand Oppo announced the launch of an exclusive and limited edition of the Reno Ace cell phone 2 EVA inspired by the popular anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. It will be 10,000 units for fans and it will not be the first time that they are inspired by popular culture, since before they brought out mobile phones in honor of Gundam and Tamagotchi.

Reno Ace 2 EVA Features

Conditioning phone for 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with different storage optionsRAM of 8GB and 256GB, respectivelyIt comes with a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED panel and a refresh rate of 90Hz with HDR10 certification + Dolby Atmos stereo speakers16-megapixel front camera and a camera 48-megapixel main f / 1.7, one 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel special effects cameras will launch simultaneously with an Oppo Asuka Langley Soryu watch and Enco W31 wireless headphones. All items will go on sale on June 1. The phone will cost $ 616 dollars, $ 308 the watch and $ 56 the headphones

Oppo launches a cell phone inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 36 “> The post Oppo launches a cell phone inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.