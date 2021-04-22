Oppo is preparing its own AirTags to compete with Apple and Samsung | Technology

Smart tags seem to be the new hot gadget, Apple introduced its AirTags a couple of days ago and now you are already hearing rumors of the competition.

Weibo is a Chinese social network and one of the largest tech leaks out there. Everything from mobile phones to computers is filtered and now the gadget of the moment: location tags.

These gadgets are not new, the Tile company was the pioneer in these devices and, in fact, it maintains a lawsuit with Apple in which it accuses it of unfair competition.

But before the AirTags came the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, the principle is the same: a small geolocation tracking device, which can be placed in the keys or wallet and with which to know where they are at all times by mobile.

Both Apple and Samsung and Tile could have competition sooner rather than later, this competitor would come from china and would come from the hand of OPPO. Yes, the Chinese mobile firm seems to have been developing its own version of a location tag for some time.

This is not everything, OPPO’s supposed tracker would be a similar size to your Apple’s, but it wouldn’t have a hole to be hooked to the keys like Samsung’s. Also, unlike these two, it would have what appears to be a USB-C input.

We can also read Ultra Wide Band (UWB) on the case, so it is clear with what technology they work and how, in that way they allow a very precise localization in a close range.

This entrance would be destined to be a cargo port, so a rechargeable battery would be housed inside. This difference is significant as Apple and Samsung’s solution is to use a watch battery to keep the device powered.

At the moment these are the possible characteristics that are known of the OPPO location tags. It is interesting to see the different interpretations that companies make of this type of gadget. It is likely that as the year progresses many more companies will join this trend.